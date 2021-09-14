- Summary of headlines in play (00:00).
- WTI crude extends rally to a six-week high (1:35).
- Nikkei 225 on track for its highest close since 1990 (4:00).
- RBA chief pushes back against calls on early rate increases (5:05).
- COVID-19 cases in Southeast China more than double (5:38).
- US hospitalisations have remained below 100,000 the third day running (6:15).
- Deutsche Bank survey finds 58% of people see 5%-10% fall in US stocks (6:52).
- JP Morgan says time to cut tech in reopening revival (9:12).
- Powell backed by authors of Dodd-Frank bank reform (11:34).
- UK PM will confirm booster vaccinations for the vulnerable today (13:01).
- What to expect from the Apple product event today (14:26).
- Focus today on the release of US CPI at 1330BST (17:19).
