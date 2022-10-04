Stock bulls believe markets have gotten oversold, but bears argue the CBOE VIX Index, aka the investor "fear gauge," which last week moved back above 30 for the first time since the last big selloff in June is still nowhere near the levels its has risen to when signaling the end of the other most recent bear markets. Stock bears are also pointing out that this week's upswing comes as major global banker Credit Suisse is experiencing liquidity troubles that some fear may not be limited to just the one institution.
Is balance sheet still an issue?
Overall liquidity in the financial system has become somewhat of a concern as of late with some thinking it could become even more problematic as the US Fed continues to draw down its balance sheet and the market is flooded with more US Treasury debt than the system might be able to handle.
Many on Wall Street seem to think the market will continue to struggle until we start to see at least one or more of the major headwinds recede, such as an undeniable decline in inflation, a Fed policy pivot, a ceasefire in Ukraine, or a turnaround in wage growth.
Data to watch
Today, investors will be listening closely to remarks from several Fed officials, including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, known as being one of the most hawkish members, as well as San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who tends to be among the more dovish members.
Some insiders have been noting signs of division starting to form among Fed officials as concerns grow that the central bank might be slamming the breaks on too hard.
Investors today will also be digesting the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for August. The number of job openings has been near record levels at over 11,000 for all of 2022 so far, which works out to nearly 2 jobs for every unemployed American. That's in turn kept upward pressure on wage gains which are currently climbing at a rate of more than +5% year-over-year.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.