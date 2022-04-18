In this webinar I have discussed application of Elliott Wave on Crude Oil, Gold, SPX, Nifty 50,Bitcoin and also the chart of RTS – Russian Stock Market Index. Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for April and May have been discussed wherever applicable, keeping in mind the unrest between Russia and Ukraine due to war.
Time Stamps :
- 04:00 – Crude Oil
- 08:00 – Crude Trade in live market
- 17:10 – RTS (Russian Stock Market Index)
- 18:00 – Alternate application of Golden Ratio of 61.8
- 20:50 – Gold
- 27:40 – SPX
- 36:20 – Relative Analysis (Using Index to trade stocks)
- 44:00 – Bitcoin
- 50:41 – Nifty 50
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
