Coach talks China and SPX Technicals. Mike tracks option flows and special situation issues.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid cautious market mood and weighs on the pair. Investors keep a close eye on comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand as a safe haven following the bearish opening in Wall Street, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.