ADP NFP Quick Analysis: It could be worse, it will be far worse, why the dollar may rise

- ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs in March.
- The publication captures only part of recent job losses.
- Revisions for March and April's report will likely be devastating.
- The dollar has room to rise on safe-haven flows.
Only 27,000 private-sector jobs were lost in March according to ADP – much better than shedding 150,000 that was on the cards.
ADP is America's leading payroll company, and its labor market figures provide a significant indication towards Friday's official jobs report – the Non-Farm Payrolls. However, the correlation between the two is often missing or only seen after revisions. Moreover, like the NFP, the release does not capture all the layoffs that occurred in the latter half of March. Lockdowns increased and the public mood worsened as the month advanced and as coronavirus spread.
Revisions for March, due in early May, will likely show a worse picture for the month. And the data for April, with almost all the US under restrictions, will likely be horrendous.
Markets are relatively quiet in the aftermath of the release, with stock futures on the back foot, yet without change. The US dollar is ahead of its peers, but little changed in comparison to earlier in the day.
The greenback's advance may extend later on. Worsening data – including from jobless claims which may be even higher than last week's 3.283 million – may send investors to the safety of the dollar. The world's reserve currency has already suffered the much-needed correction, a relief move that came in response to vast monetary and fiscal stimulus.
While both the Federal Reserve and the government may do more, that may take time. The risk of a financial crisis has been greatly diminished, but the economic crisis is beginning to unfold. ADP's statistics – showing only a minor loss of jobs – is only the beginning of Covid-19's damage to the world's largest economy and the rest of the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP beats
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
XAU/USD under pressure below $1600/oz
Gold is consolidating the bullish spike originating from the 2020 lows while trading now below the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average).
WTI clings to daily gains above $20.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are showing some signs of life above the key $20.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.