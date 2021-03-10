Trading the trend reversal is extremely profitable because this is exactly the proper way for trend trading to participate right at the start of a trend. Yet, majority of retail traders do it the wrong way. Instead of trading trend reversal, they end up catch the falling knife because they fail to interpret the supply and demand together with price action analysis.

In this video, you will find out how to use this profitable trend reversal trading strategy to catch the bottom by trading the pulback or trading the breakout. Watch the video below:

Timestamps