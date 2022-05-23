Market movers today
The week is starting slowly on the data front with no major releases today apart from the IFO survey for May in Germany.
This week, focus will turn to the PMIs tomorrow, FOMC minutes on Wednesday, and the personal consumption expenditure report (PCE) which both will give insights into the goods and service consumption as well as the Fed's preferred inflation measure, PCE core.
Markets will also follow signals on the Monkeypox, a type of viral infection, which the WHO sounded alarm over during the weekend as 92 cases have been identified in 12 countries which are normally not detecting this infection.
The 60 second overview
In China, Beijing has seen a record number of Covid cases and thus the risk of a lockdown in Beijing is rising, The zero Covid policy has hit economic growth in China and focus continues to be on easing monetary policy in China. So far, the Chinese central bank cut the key interest rate for long-term loans from 4.6% to 4.45% on Friday last week. However, the Chinese stock indices are still down this morning, while other Asian markets are rising.
The focus on inflation is likely to rise given the combination of a possible food crisis as well as very hot weather. In South Asia the temperature has been rising and scientists are expecting a significant heat wave in the US. A similar picture is possible also in Europe and power use will surge as homes and businesses will increase the use of air conditioners. Hence, both food and electricity prices are likely to remain high and the possible base effect may take longer to recede.
ECB seems set on the first rate hike in July after Lagarde's comments on Dutch television during the week-end. She said that a hike may come "weeks" after net bond-buying ends early next quarter. However, the risk of a 50bp rate hike was "downplayed" given the uncertainty regarding the economic outlook.
Equities: Another volatile week came to an end Friday. US stocks ended close to unchanged but looking at the intraday moves equities were higher by more than 1% and lower by more than 2% during the trading session and hence the intraday vol is far from over. Healthcare a clear outperformer and consumer discretionary clear underperformer in a defensive rotation. In US Dow +0.03% (down for eighth-straight weekly decline, longest since 1923), S&P 500 +0.01%, Nasdaq -0.3% and Russell 2000 -0.2%. Asian stocks this morning mostly higher but China tech is dragging Hong Kong and mainland China lower. US and European futures higher this morning in the ball park of 1%.
FI: It has again been a very volatile week in the global fixed income markets with some significant moves in global yields. 10Y US treasuries have moved between 2.78% to 3% and the curve 2-10Y flattened some 11bp. The German yield curve also flattened between 2Y and 10Y, but from the short-end of the curve. 5Y5Y US inflation forward remains very volatile, while the 5Y5Y EUR inflation forward have declined some 10bp.
FX: USD/JPY finished last week below 128 and EUR/USD close to 1.06 as USD suffered a rare setback. EUR/SEK traded around the 10.50 level and EUR/NOK around the 10.20-10.35 level.
Credit: Although initially having been in risk-on mode on Friday, credit markets ended in a mixed mood following the opening of US equity indices. Itraxx Europe widened 0.7bp to close at 98.9bp while Itraxx Xover widened 2.7bp to close at 480.5. Both markets ended the week below their intraweek highs of 101.4 and 493.2, respectively.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps rallying towards 1.0700 on hawkish Lagarde
EUR/USD is pushing higher towards 1.0700, as the euro capitalizes on the upbeat German IFO and hawkish ECB Chief Lagarde. Lagarde said ECB is in a position to exit negative rates by end of Q3. The US dollar extends its sell-off amid risk-on flows.
GBP/USD surges towards 1.2600 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is extending gains towards 1.2600 amid broad US dollar weakness and mixed market sentiment. The pair remains firmer around a fortnight's high, as British policymakers sound hopeful of overcoming the Brexit and inflation-led economic woes. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold climbs to two-week high, around $1,865 area amid weaker USD
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,786 region, or the lowest level since late January touched last Monday. The XAUUSD climbed to a nearly two-week high, around the $1,863 zone in the last hour.
Why a 20% rally for Crypto.com price makes sense now
Crypto.com price is on the verge of flipping a crucial resistance barrier into a support level. Assuming this conversion occurs, CRO will be primed for a quick expansion to the next hurdle.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Options expiry to the rescue on Friday but its official, we are in a bear market
Another wild and volatile week which seems to be the tone so far for 2022. Wild swings throughout the week were mirrored on Friday with wild intraday swings. The S&P 500 did manage to slide into a bear market territory on Friday.