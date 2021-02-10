ZOM Stock Price: Zomedica Corp crashes as new offering severely undervalues its valuation

- NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM fell 14.07% on Tuesday despite broader markets hitting new all-time highs once again.
- ZOM’s stock offering valued at $1.90 per share by its underwriter.
- ZOM is set to launch its Truforma software platform in veterinary offices in March.
NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM has been on the radar lately as one of the meme stocks that was caught up in the r/WallStreetBets saga that momentarily took over Wall Street. Since the beginning of 2021, Zomedica stock is up over 700% and over 1200% during the past 52-weeks. Of course, these multiples grow larger with penny stocks, but the recent surge is still impressive for a company that has accomplished very little since it began trading in 2016. On Tuesday, Zomedica shares plunged by 14.07% to close the trading session at $2.32.
The catalyst behind the drop in price was Zomedica’s recent stock offering, a common practice by companies who experience a spike in the share price. The underwriter behind Zomedica’s offering valued the veterinary software firm’s shares at $1.90, which represented a 30% decrease from the opening price of $2.70. Long-term investors may be more optimistic though as Zomedica attempts to disrupt a pet healthcare industry that is estimated to be valued at nearly $3 billion by 2024. Stock offerings raise capital that can be used by the company to fund projects and pay down debt.
ZOM stock forecast
Zomedica is preparing to release its Truforma diagnostic platform across the United States in March. Truforma is designed to perform multiple assay tests on cats and dogs, specifically to diagnose and treat adrenal and thyroid gland issues. The best part about Truforma is it enables veterinarians to keep results in-house, rather than sending them away to external labs which takes time and money to accomplish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line
XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains around $1,840. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart forms strong support. $1,857 could be seen as the next target if gold manages to break above $1,850.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.