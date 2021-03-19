ZOM Stock Price News: Zomedica Corp extends losses as daily trading volume dries up

NYSEAMERICAN: ZOM fell by 6.67% on Thursday as growth stocks continued to take a beating.

Despite its diagnostics platform Truforma starting to sell, the stock price has continued to suffer.

Even despite the recent drop, Zomedica may still be overvalued as a stock.

NYSEAMERICAN: ZOM had investors believing that the upcoming sales of its Truforma diagnostic platform would justify the 1,300% growth over the past year. Well, so far they were unfortunately wrong. On Thursday, Zomedica continued its downward slide as the stock dropped by 6.67% to close the trading session at $2.10. Shares have now fallen nearly 20% since the start of the week, and it could just be bad timing for Zomedica as the recent market correction has hit growth stocks especially hard.

To start the week, Zomedica did announce its first official sale of Truforma to an animal care center in New York. It was the moment that investors had been waiting for since the diagnostics platform for cats and dogs has been in development over the past few years. Surprisingly, the sales were met with a steep drop off in the stock’s price, a sign that shareholders are wising up to the high valuation. Truforma first reached mainstream appeal when Carole Baskin of the Tiger King fame, mentioned the platform in a paid video on YouTube. Since then, Zomedica has graduated to a full on Reddit meme stock which helped to propel its stock to its current price levels.

ZOM Stock forecast

Investors are quickly figuring out that Wall Street estimates of $20 million in sales by 2023 simply does not jive with an inflated $2 billion market cap that Zomedica now has. That gives Zomedica a forward looking price to sales ratio of 100, which illustrates just how overvalued Zomedica’s stock may still be.