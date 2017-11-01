Yuan’s next move may depend on Trump’s news conference - CNBC

CNBC carries an article on Wednesday, suggesting that the upcoming Trump’s first news conference post-US elections win will determine the next direction for the Chinese Yuan.

The US president-elect Trump has always been on a war-front with China, labeling the country a currency manipulator for the purposes of a competitive trade advantage and threatening to impose a tariff of as much as 45% on China's exports to the US.

Following a Trump win, the yuan hit more-than eight year lows per dollar, touching the worst levels since global financial crisis.