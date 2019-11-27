YouGov MRP poll shows significant Tory majority – The Guardian

Citing sources who have seen the YouGov MRP poll, the Guardian journalist Owen Jones reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a significant majority over the Labour Party.

"Labour's national share has gone up by a few points in the last week," Jones tweeted out. "If that trend continued over the next week, it'd be a hung Parliament."

The British pound capitalized on these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2903, adding 0.3% on a daily basis.

"For clarity - if the rate of Labour’s recovery over the last week was replicated over the coming week, then next week’s figures would show a hung parliament," further explained.