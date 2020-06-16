Yale's Stephen Roach calls a 35% drop in the US dollar

Yale University's senior fellow Stephen Roach, one of the world’s leading authorities on Asia, expects the US dollar to decline by 35% against other major currencies due to ballooning fiscal deficits.

"The U.S. economy has been afflicted with some significant macro imbalances for a long time, namely a very low domestic savings rate and a chronic current account deficit," Roach told CNBC's Trading Nation on Monday and added that "the dollar is going to fall very, very sharply."

Key quotes (Source: CNBC)