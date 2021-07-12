Wyckoff price action analysis on PLTR, FUTU, TIGR, BIDU, XOM, PYPL [Video]

In this video, I go over and answer some questions & analyzed charts from my Telegram Group members including PLTR, FUTU, TIGR, BIDU, XOM, PYPL to spot the direction, target price, any potential unusual behaviors and any potential precise entry. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
- 0:27 PLTR (Palantir Technologies Inc)
- 5:57 FUTU (Futu Holdings Limited)
- 9:58 TIGR (UP Fintech Holding Limited)
- 13:40 BIDU (Baidu, Inc)
- 16:30 XOM (Exxon Mobil Corporation)
- 20:58 PYPL (Paypal Holdings, Inc)
