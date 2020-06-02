WTI: Upside momentum fades around $37.00 despite API inventory draw

- WTI eases from a three-month high of $37.17 at the end of the four-day winning streak.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks slipped from 8.731 million barrels to -0.483 million barrels.
- Weak US dollar, optimism surrounding economic re-open and hopes extended output cut by the OPEC+ favor bulls.
- EIA data in the spotlight, qualitative catalysts, US economics are important too.
WTI drops to $36.99 at the end of Tuesday’s trading on NYMEX. In doing so, the energy benchmark paid a little heed to the price-positive weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API). However, broad risk-on sentiment, coupled with the US dollar weakness and expected further production cuts from the OPEC+, enabled the bulls to refresh three-month high above $37.00.
As per the latest API weekly stockpile for the period ended on May 29, oil inventories dropped -0.483 million barrels versus the previous addition of 8.731 million barrels.
While the data becomes price positive, the barrel of black gold stepped back from a 12-week high of $37.17 to $36.99 by the end of the American session on Tuesday. The reason could be traced from the market’s fear of filling a big gap between the high of March 11 and low of March 06, $36.64 and $41.22 respectively.
Even so, the energy benchmark managed to post a four-day winning streak by the end of the settlement. The reasons to spot could be increasing economic restart in most Europe as well as the US dollar weakness amid riots at home. Also supporting the oil prices could be the early positive signals concerning the meeting of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, on June 04.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the geopolitical and trade headlines for fresh impulse ahead of the official weekly inventory report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Forecasts suggest official stockpiles grew 3.3 million barrels versus the previous rise to 7.928 million barrels during the week ended on May 29.
Additionally, the US economic calendar carrying the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Employment Change and Factory Orders will also be important to watch.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond March 11 top of $36.64 enables the black gold to fill the gap below March 06 bottom of $41.22. Though, overbought RSI conditions might trigger a pullback to $34.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|36.99
|Today Daily Change
|1.27
|Today Daily Change %
|3.56%
|Today daily open
|35.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.39
|Daily SMA50
|26.02
|Daily SMA100
|37.14
|Daily SMA200
|47.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|36.04
|Previous Daily Low
|34.45
|Previous Weekly High
|35.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|31.33
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|35.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|35.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|34.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|33.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|36.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|37.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slowly approaching 0.6900 ahead of Q1 GDP
The Australian dollar remains among the best performers after a steady RBA. The next challenge comes in the form of growth data for the first quarter of the year.
USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism
Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.
3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600
Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI trades in session’s highs near $36.50 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s highs as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in charge as the market broke above the 36.00 resistance.