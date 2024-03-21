WTI trades with modest gains above mid-$81,00s, bullish potential seems intact

Market participants now look to the release of the flash PMIs for cues about global economic health, which impacts fuel demand. This, along with the USD price dynamics, should produce short-term trading opportunities around Oil prices. The aforementioned fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders, suggesting that any meaningful corrective decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Adding to this, a larger-than-expected fall in the US crude inventories, along with potential supply shocks from geopolitical disruptions in Russia and the Middle East, suggests that the path of least resistance for Oil prices is to the upside. The official report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday stockpiles declined unexpectedly by 2 million barrels to 445 million barrels during the week ended March 15.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains its outlook for three interest rate cuts this year at the end of the March policy meeting on Wednesday. This is seen undermining the US Dollar (USD) and benefitting USD-denominated commodities, including Crude Oil prices. Moreover, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged strength in the US economy, which bodes well with a positive outlook for Oil demand and further lends support to the black liquid.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices attract some dip-buying during the Asian session on Thursday and reverse a part of the previous day's losses. The commodity currently trades around the $81.70 region and remains well within the striking distance of over a four-month high touched earlier in the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.