WTI taps $85.50, Crude Oil rebounds on Gaza headlines

- WTI hit $85.50 as markets react to Israel expanding ground operations in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
- Reported progress on cease-fire talks appear to be having little effect.
- Crude Oil to remain prone to upside risks as geopolitical tensions weigh.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) shot to a three-day high above $85.00 per barrel following reports of a rapid escalation of Israeli ground attacks in Gaza, alongside complete disruption of internet and telephone communications in the Gaza Strip.
According to Paltel Group, a Palestinian telecommunications company and one of the largest employers in the entire West Bank after the Palestinian government, said that Israel's latest air-to-ground offensive bombing has completely decimated telecommunications infrastructure in Gaza.
Israeli escalation of combined ground troops and aerial attacks on "underground targets" comes a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian threatened that the US "would not be spared this fire" if Israel continues to escalate against Hamas. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the blustering statement while at the United Nations (UN) on Thursday.
WTI Technical Outlook
After seeing a surge into a three-day high, WTI Crude Oil is settling back towards $85.00 per barrel as short-term investors take early profits on the lastest volatility spike.
Crude Oil is now trading into the north side the week's consolidation between $85.00 and $82.00.
$82.00 is proving to be a significant technical support level, while a bearish breakdown will see barrel bids challenging the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently parked near $78.00.
On the top side, the last swing high sits just shy of the $90.00 major psychological level, while a break above 2023's ceiling of $93.98 would see WTI setting a 14-month high at the $94.00 handle.
WTI Daily Chart
WTI Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.14
|Today Daily Change
|1.87
|Today Daily Change %
|2.25
|Today daily open
|83.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.39
|Daily SMA50
|85.71
|Daily SMA100
|80.55
|Daily SMA200
|77.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.34
|Previous Daily Low
|82.37
|Previous Weekly High
|89.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.39
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.93
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.