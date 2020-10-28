WTI slumps 4% to fresh three-week lows sub-$38 amid coronavirus fears

- WTI dives on demand concerns as coronavirus cases surge in the EU.
- Potential lockdowns in Germany, France hit risk sentiment.
- API crude stocks build raise oversupply fears, EIA data in focus.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) remains heavy in the European session this Wednesday, trading close to the weakest levels in three weeks reached at 37.92.
The US oil is down about 4%, as we write, looking to extend the sell-off amid broad risk-aversion across the financial markets.
Surging coronavirus cases on both sides of the Atlantic coupled with potential nationwide lockdowns likely to be announced in France and Germany to contain the contagion almost killed the demand for higher-yielding assets such as oil.
Meanwhile, the lockdown fears in the EU re-ignited demand concerns for oil and its product, collaborating with the downside in the black gold.
Exacerbating the pain in the WTI barrel, the US weekly crude stockpiles data, published by the American Petroleum Institute (API), showed a bigger-than-expected rise in the crude stocks last week.
Rising US crude supplies and a rebound in the Libyan oil production raise oversupply fears, rendering oil-negative once again.
Oil traders eagerly await fresh virus stats from across the globe and the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) US crude stocks change data for near-term trading opportunities.
WTI technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.25
|Today daily open
|39.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.11
|Daily SMA50
|40.46
|Daily SMA100
|40.48
|Daily SMA200
|38.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.93
|Previous Daily Low
|38.63
|Previous Weekly High
|41.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.65
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.