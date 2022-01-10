WTI slips to low-$78.00s amid subdued start to week as oil traders mull various macro, supply-side, pandemic themes

- WTI has started the week in subdued fashion, currently trading about 50 cents lower just under $78.50.
- Oil markets are weighing up themes this week including US inflation, supply disruptions and Omicron outbreaks in China.
Oil is in the red at the start of the week, with front-month WTI futures currently down about 50 cents on the session and probing the low-$78.00s, as the gradual pullback from last week’s highs above $80.00 continues. The price action thus far this Monday has been fairly uninspired, with WTI so far contained within a low-$78.00 to mid-$79.00 range. Newsflow has been fairly light, allowing market participants time to mull some of the ongoing macro themes.
On which note, macro focus will be on this week’s US Consumer Price Inflation data out on Wednesday which could impact market expectations as to whether the Fed is going to hike interest rates in March or not. The theme of Fed tightening has been the major talking point and driver of equity, bond and FX markets in recent days, but crude oil has also been focused on supply-side dynamics. Oil prices were supported last week by news of a significant near-term setback to production in Libya and as protests in Kazakhstan disrupted output there. While there is not yet any signs of production recovery in the former, the President of Kazakhstan said that the situation there is now back under control, easing fears that the country’s 1.6M barrels per day in output would face disruption.
Market commentators have also noted that China lockdowns are likely to be an important theme in crude oil markets looking ahead. Various Chinese cities are reporting instances of local transmission of the Omicron variant, the spread of which in China is seen as a key test of the country’s zero Covid-19 approach. After uncovering Omicron infections, the northern city of Tianjin has tightened exit controls, while the centrally located Henan province has also reported cases. Analysts at OCBC Bank said that authorities are likely to maintain their zero-Covid strategy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics this February and that the economy is likely to suffer “more short-term disruptions from more frequent lockdowns”.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|78.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.09
|Daily SMA50
|74.99
|Daily SMA100
|74.87
|Daily SMA200
|71.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.97
|Previous Daily Low
|78.18
|Previous Weekly High
|79.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.12
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
