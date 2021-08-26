WTI sits at a 78.6% Fibo and near to critical weekly resistance

- Supply risks are capping oil's advance and bears move in at a 78.6% Fibo, below a critical counter trendline.
- Covid risk sentiment has resurged, yet Fed speakers downplay it.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was for the most part consolidating around a critical level of resistance, but it fell on the day.
The spot price near the Wall Street closing bell was off by some 0.15% and the price straddled the $67.90 level.
The high of the day was $68.28 and the low was $67.04.
The move lower was the first in four days on renewed worries over the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant through the United States and elsewhere.
At the same time, the company Pemex began to send significant oil supplies to the market after a deadly weekend fire at a gulf oil platform that had forced the shut-in of about a quarter of the company's production.
Additionally, the US dollar was recovering in a resurgence fueled by hawkish Federal reserve speakers that are circling over the Jackson Hole event that started on Thursday.
This is an event whereby the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell will be delivering a keynote speech on Friday.
Federal Reserve's James Bullard, Robert Kaplan and Esther George were heard urging the central bank to begin paring bond purchases.
Thin market conditions have seen strong reactions to all three of the hawks that were downplaying the impact of the coronavirus delta variant in separate interviews:
Both George and Kaplan said their business contacts were telling them the economic effects remained limited.
"By and large what we are hearing..is they are weathering this resurgence at least as well as previous surges, and many are telling us the impact on their business is more muted," Kaplan told CNBC.
Meanwhile, however, ''most of the oil-importing countries of Southeast Asia are seeing a wildfire surge of new Covid-19 infections, with lockdown measures in place in many areas,'' Reuters explained in a note on Thursday.
In the United States, the Washington Post reported that ''the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time since January.''
This is in contrast to the start of the week's optimism over slowing cases.
US crude has significantly cheapened against other global benchmarks, as the government plans to sell the largest volume of oil in seven years from its strategic reserves.
''The virus continues to dent global mobility, just as the end of summer driving season is seeing road traffic declining for many regions in Europe,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''In the Americas, congestion is also nudging lower, while Japan is also expected to expand its state of emergency.''
WTI technical analysis
The counter-trendline near the 69.50/71 territories are now over the horizon as the price fails to break the 78.6% Fibonacci level at the day's highs.
The focus is on the 66.50 and a break there will expose the downside once again to target the daily swing lows near 61.80 then 57.30.
However, a break of all near term daily and weekly resistance structures, including the counter-trendline, will leave scope for a continuation towards July's highs near 77.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable around 1.3750 but at risk of falling
Comments from US Federal Reserve officers hinting at tapering before year-end gave a boost to the greenback and weighed lower high-yielding assets. Wall Street posts substantial losses, also affected by geopolitical tensions.
GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat
Economic data form the US near expectations, attention on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. DXY rebounds but fails to hold above 93.00. Gold bounced sharply even amid a stronger dollar.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.