NZD/USD surges as Kiwi leads the board on broad Dollar retreat

NZD/USD jumps about 0.73% on Wednesday, rallying sharply to around 0.5940 at the time of writing in a session that saw the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) top the currency heatmap against every major counterpart. The bounce comes after the pair dipped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) earlier in the week on safe-haven flows tied to the Middle East conflict, with Tuesday's long lower shadow near 0.5860 hinting at buying interest around the 200-day EMA. The broader structure since the January lows close to 0.5710 is still one of higher lows, but the February peak near 0.6090 remains a distant ceiling.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) February hold at 2.25% came with a dovish lean from Governor Anna Breman, who said the economy has room to recover without triggering excessive inflation. Market pricing for a first rate hike has slipped to December at the earliest, well behind what was priced before the meeting, and the policy contrast with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which hiked to 3.85% in February, continues to weigh on the Kiwi relative to the Australian Dollar. GBP/NZD also fell 0.82% on the session, reflecting broad New Zealand Dollar strength, though the NZD's Oil-import sensitivity keeps it vulnerable if Middle East hostilities escalate further.

On the US Dollar (USD) side, the Greenback gave back some of its sharp geopolitical gains after Wednesday's data painted a mixed picture. February's ADP employment report printed 63K, beating the 50K consensus but still modest in absolute terms, while the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surged to 56.1, well above the 53.5 forecast. The prices paid sub-index, however, fell to 63 from 66.6, offering a small relief on the inflation front. Focus now shifts to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), where consensus expects just 59K jobs added in February, and the accompanying retail sales data, which are forecast flat after January's 0.3% decline.

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, NZD/USD trades at 0.5940. The near-term bias is mildly bearish as price slips back toward last week’s lows while remaining above the rising 50- and 200-day EMAs near 0.5920 and 0.5880, which still frame a broader recovery structure. The Stochastic oscillator has cooled from overbought extremes to the low-30s, indicating fading upside momentum and leaving room for further downside pressure before conditions become oversold, suggesting sellers retain the near-term initiative within an otherwise improving medium-term backdrop.

Immediate support emerges at 0.5920, where the 50-day EMA converges with recent closing lows, followed by 0.5890 ahead of the 200-day EMA around 0.5880, a zone that should act as a pivotal floor to preserve the broader upturn. On the topside, initial resistance stands at 0.5990, guarding the 0.6050 area defined by last month’s highs, with a daily close above this band needed to revive bullish momentum and reopen the path toward the 0.6100 region.

