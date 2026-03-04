NZD/USD surges as Kiwi leads the board on broad Dollar retreat
- New Zealand Dollar posted its strongest single-session gain in weeks as risk appetite stabilizes and the US Dollar gives back some of its safe-haven premium.
- The RBNZ held the OCR at 2.25% in February, with new Governor Breman signaling no urgency to hike, pushing market pricing for the first increase out to December at the earliest.
- Friday's US NFP is expected to show just 59K jobs added in February, down sharply from January's 130K, alongside retail sales data and a batch of Fed speeches.
NZD/USD jumps about 0.73% on Wednesday, rallying sharply to around 0.5940 at the time of writing in a session that saw the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) top the currency heatmap against every major counterpart. The bounce comes after the pair dipped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) earlier in the week on safe-haven flows tied to the Middle East conflict, with Tuesday's long lower shadow near 0.5860 hinting at buying interest around the 200-day EMA. The broader structure since the January lows close to 0.5710 is still one of higher lows, but the February peak near 0.6090 remains a distant ceiling.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) February hold at 2.25% came with a dovish lean from Governor Anna Breman, who said the economy has room to recover without triggering excessive inflation. Market pricing for a first rate hike has slipped to December at the earliest, well behind what was priced before the meeting, and the policy contrast with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which hiked to 3.85% in February, continues to weigh on the Kiwi relative to the Australian Dollar. GBP/NZD also fell 0.82% on the session, reflecting broad New Zealand Dollar strength, though the NZD's Oil-import sensitivity keeps it vulnerable if Middle East hostilities escalate further.
On the US Dollar (USD) side, the Greenback gave back some of its sharp geopolitical gains after Wednesday's data painted a mixed picture. February's ADP employment report printed 63K, beating the 50K consensus but still modest in absolute terms, while the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surged to 56.1, well above the 53.5 forecast. The prices paid sub-index, however, fell to 63 from 66.6, offering a small relief on the inflation front. Focus now shifts to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), where consensus expects just 59K jobs added in February, and the accompanying retail sales data, which are forecast flat after January's 0.3% decline.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technical Analysis
In the daily chart, NZD/USD trades at 0.5940. The near-term bias is mildly bearish as price slips back toward last week’s lows while remaining above the rising 50- and 200-day EMAs near 0.5920 and 0.5880, which still frame a broader recovery structure. The Stochastic oscillator has cooled from overbought extremes to the low-30s, indicating fading upside momentum and leaving room for further downside pressure before conditions become oversold, suggesting sellers retain the near-term initiative within an otherwise improving medium-term backdrop.
Immediate support emerges at 0.5920, where the 50-day EMA converges with recent closing lows, followed by 0.5890 ahead of the 200-day EMA around 0.5880, a zone that should act as a pivotal floor to preserve the broader upturn. On the topside, initial resistance stands at 0.5990, guarding the 0.6050 area defined by last month’s highs, with a daily close above this band needed to revive bullish momentum and reopen the path toward the 0.6100 region.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.