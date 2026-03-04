USD/CHF Price Forecast: Slumps below 0.7800 after clash on 50-day SMA

The USD/CHF retreats on Wednesday down by 0.25% as the pair failed to post a daily close above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 0.7819 as the Greenback trimmed some of its Wednesday’s gains on risk aversion. The pair trades below the 0.7800 figure, poised to remain glued to “the figure” waiting for a fresh catalyst.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Price action suggests the USD/CHF downtrend remains in place, unless buyers push prices higher. The successive series of lower highs and lower lows is intact, but a challenge of the March 3 daily high of 0.7878, it opens the door to test immediate resistance at the 100-day SMA at 0.7909.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish, but it has turned downwards aiming to the RSI’s neutral level. This and USD/CHF’s second daily close below the 50-day SMA, clears the path for a pullback.

On the downside, if the pair hurdles the March 3 low of 0.7777, sellers could opt to challenge the 0.7700 figure. On further weakness emerges a key support trendline at around 0.7660-0.7680.

USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily

USD/CHF Daily Chart