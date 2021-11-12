WTI set to end week on the back foot, though well supported at $80.00 for now

- WTI is trading with losses of around $1.0 on Friday, though has found decent support at $80.00.
- That marks a near $5.0 reversal from earlier weekly highs close to $85.00.
Crude oil prices are set to end the week at lows following significant choppiness over the past few sessions. Front-month futures contracts for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary of WTI, are down about $1.0 (over 1.0%) on the day, though have for now remained supported to the north of the $80.00 level. That marks a near $5.0 reversal from earlier weekly highs close to $85.00. On the week, WTI is set to close lower by about 0.75%. Much of the downside took place on Wednesday after the hotter than expected US Consumer Price Inflation report triggered speculation that 1) the Fed would start hiking interest rates early, thus weighing on US growth in 2022 and beyond and 2) that the Biden administration might release crude oil reserves in order to (attempt to) lower energy prices and thus ease inflationary pressures being felt across the US economy.
Some market commentators cited a downgrade by OPEC+ to their 2021 oil demand growth forecast on Thursday as another bearish factor for the oil complex. Crude oil-specific newsflow since Thursday has been relatively light and so crude oil market focus has centered around demand-side dynamics. Here there are conflicting themes; there has been a lot of chatter about how an easing of international travel restrictions sets the stage for a strong rebound in jet fuel demand, which was pretty much the final component holding total global crude oil demand back from hitting pre-pandemic levels. But there has also been a building of Covid-19 concerns in Europe; lockdowns have now been announced in Austria (just for the unvaccinated) and the Netherlands and Germany, where infections rates are at record highs, looks to be next. In the US, infection rates have plateaued since the start of October and are likely to follow Europe as the winter months approach.
Danske Bank “expect many countries will re-introduce (or tighten) some of the soft measures such as face mask requirements and COVID-19 green pass” in the coming months and while the bank does “expect a weaker relationship between new cases and hospitalisations/deaths, especially in countries with high vaccine uptakes”, they warn that “if the waves get bigger than last year (due to a combination of fewer restrictions and a more transmissible variant), hospitalisations may still increase to the same levels as last year”. Even in the absence of harsh lockdown restrictions, higher Covid-19 public fear is a downside risk to developed market growth in Q4 2021/Q1 2022.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|80.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.89
|Daily SMA50
|77.08
|Daily SMA100
|73.57
|Daily SMA200
|68.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.14
|Previous Daily Low
|79.15
|Previous Weekly High
|83.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.61
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from 2021 lows after concerning US confidence data Premium
EUR/USD touched a fresh 2021-low of 1.1433 in the early American session but managed to stage a rebound in the last hour. The data from the US showed that rising inflation weighed heavily on consumer sentiment in November and the greenback struggled to extend its rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US data highlights inflation fears Premium
Gold fell below $1,850 earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the American session with the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers highlighting the negative impact of inflation on consumer sentiment.
Last call before BTC hits $100,000
Bitcoin price pulls back to confirm the start of an 85% breakout move. On-chain metrics suggest interest in BTC is not waning, and the immediate support levels are stable.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.