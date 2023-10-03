WTI sees minor recovery for Tuesday as supply constraints remain a concern, Crude Oil trying to reclaim $88.50

- WTI looking to reclaim $88.50 as energies see mild recovery.
- Crude oil got crushed last week after broad-market risk-off flows sent investors piling into the US Dollar.
- US Dollar Index's ten-month high sent crude barrels into a three-week low.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil barrel prices staged a mild rally to recover the $88.50 level after finishing a week-long plunge into three-week lows as broad-market risk aversion sent market participants fleeing into safe havens.
US Crude Oil prices stretched to ten-month peaks as global oil production is set to undersupply global demand.
Earlier reports of a resumption of an Iraqi oil pipeline got cold water splashed on them after Turkey stated that talks about resuming construction are still underway. A critical Iraqi oil-exporting pipeline running through Turkey is still sitting in the dark after almost six months of work stoppage on the project.
Energies traders will be awaiting the US' API Weekly Crude Oil Stocks update for the week into September 29th due late in the Tuesday trading session. US crude reserves were last shown down 1.586M barrels as global production flubs crude demand by nearly 2 million bpd.
WTI technical levels
WTI crude barrel prices are looking for a recovery after getting kicked down nearly 7.5% from the last peak just pennies shy of the $94.00 handle.
Last week's top end represents a ten-month high for WTI, and US crude oil has closed higher for four consecutive trading weeks.
Technical support on the daily candles is coming from the 34-day Exponential Moving Average just north of $86.00, and medium-term bullish momentum for WTI prices sees bids well above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently turning bullish into $78.00.
WTI daily chart
WTI technical levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|87.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.05
|Daily SMA50
|84.29
|Daily SMA100
|78.17
|Daily SMA200
|77.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.88
|Previous Daily Low
|87.64
|Previous Weekly High
|93.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.74
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.16
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD finds support above 1.0450, holds at 10-month lows Premium
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh low for the year, reaching a level close to 1.0450 on Tuesday. It then experienced a slight rebound, but recovery momentum faded around 1.0480. The US Dollar continues to be supported by positive US economic data, higher yields, and a risk-averse market sentiment.
GBP/USD moving sideways around 1.2070
GBP/USD reached a bottom at 1.2053 on Tuesday, marking the lowest level since March. However, it later trimmed its losses and rebounded to 1.2100. Nevertheless, the pair pulled back once again following positive US data. It is stabilizing around 1.2070.
Gold moves closer to $1,800 amid risk-off flows Premium
Gold price stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below $1,830 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% after upbeat US data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors
Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryptocurrency network ran the most prominent Layer-2 solution – Lightning Network (LN). Over the past, the network was widely utilized for conducting faster transactions, but LN seems to be losing the amount of BTC on it at the moment.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index slides over 1% as risk-off mood persists
The S&P 500 index lost 0.74% last week, which was the fourth week in a row where the index declined. That performance came despite Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data showing that Core inflation was growing at its slowest pace in two years.