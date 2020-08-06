WTI retreats from 5-month highs

- WTI pulls back from a five-month high of $43.50.
- Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a North American oil benchmark, is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, oil prices have pulled back due to concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infections would weigh over fuel demand and fill up storage tanks across the globe. Inventories did rise sharply in March and April following the coronavirus outbreak, causing the April futures to fall below zero for the first time on record.
The renewed concerns look to have been triggered by Federal Reserve’s recent comments that resurgence in cases is slowing the economic recovery in the world’s biggest economy.
These fears could keep oil under pressure while heading into the weekend. Also, the lingering Sino-US tensions could add to bearish pressures over the black gold. The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge untrusted Chinese apps from the US digital networks. In addition, the administration referred to Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and WeChat messenger as significant security threats.
Meanwhile, the US' plans to hold high-level talks with Taiwan for the first time since 1979 could elicit a strong reaction from Beijing, as the Chinese government considers Taiwan its own territory.
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|42.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.04
|Daily SMA50
|39.52
|Daily SMA100
|32.48
|Daily SMA200
|43.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.62
|Previous Daily Low
|41.6
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.7200 amid Victoria virus concerns
AUD/USD came under fresh selling pressure and eased back below 0.7200 after Australian PM Morrison's dour economic outlook, in the face of the Victorian lockdown. Broad US dollar pullback also dragged the spot lower.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid uptick in US stock futures
Both gold and US dollar index are flatlined in Asia. US stock futures signal sustained risk-on on Wall Street. Sino-US tensions and fiscal wrangling in the US may lift USD and put gold under pressure.
USD/JPY bounces with US dollar, back above 105.50
USD/JPY tracks the bounce in the US dollar and regains 105.50. The spot has been unable to maximize on the late July spike to the 106 area and instead has been a fade, which opens prospects for a push back towards the 105.20s.
Bank of England Preview: Three things that will move the pound on “Super Thursday”
Summer is about to become hotter – after a steaming hot weekend, pound traders are ready for more sweat around the Bank of England's decision. While many are on vacation, the "Old Lady" as the bank is known is set to stir markets with its rate decision, meeting minutes – and the Monetary Policy Report, which makes it a "Super Thursday."
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.