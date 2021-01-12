WTI refreshes 11-months tops, nears $53 mark

- WTI hit the highest level since Feb 2020, just shy of $53.
- DXY’s retreat, Saudi cuts and US stimulus hopes buoy oil.
- Focus shifts to the API weekly crude stockpiles and virus updates.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) broke the Asian consolidative mode to the upside and refreshed eleven-month highs at $52.77, as the bulls eagerly look forward to a sustained move beyond the $53 threshold.
The latest leg higher in the black gold can be attributed to the retreat in the US dollar across the board, as the Treasury yields look to stabilize after the recent surge. A weaker greenback makes the USD denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Adding to the upbeat tone around oil, buyers remain hopeful that the voluntary oil output cut announced by Saudi Arabia last week would bring the market into deficit in 2021, offsetting the demand-hit due to the coronavirus lockdowns.
The bulls seem to have shrugged-off growing covid concerns worldwide, with Japan likely to extend its state of emergency into other prefectures while the UK is contemplating greater restrictions depending on the virus spread.
The main factor playing out so far this 2021 is the expectations of bigger US fiscal stimulus, which has jolted Treasury yields higher. Therefore, stimulus updates alongside covid stats will be closely eyed for a fresh take on the sentiment, eventually impacting the higher-yielding oil.
Also, of note remains the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly crude stockpiles data, which will be released later in the NA session.
WTI technical levels
“… a one-week-old rising trend line, near $52.55, offers immediate resistance to the quote ahead of the recent high surrounding $52.70. In a case where the energy bulls manage to refresh the multi-month top, February 2020 peak close to $54.70 should return to the charts. Overall, the oil prices are in an uptrend while marking intermediate pullbacks off-late,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal noted.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|52.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|48.88
|Daily SMA50
|45.51
|Daily SMA100
|42.75
|Daily SMA200
|38.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.72
|Previous Daily Low
|51.51
|Previous Weekly High
|52.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.26
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
