WTI recovers from intraday low under $40.00 ahead of API inventories

- WTI’s pullback from $39.30 fails to defy a two-day losing streak.
- China’s sustained increase in oil imports confronts chatter of easing output cuts.
- US inflation data, API stockpiles and American earnings are in the spotlight.
WTI rises to $39.51, intraday high of $39.89, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Even so, the black gold loses 0.60% on a daily chart while portraying the second consecutive loss-making day. While hopes of increasing demand recently underpinned the quote’s recoveries, fears of supply outage and the US dollar pullback probe the buyers.
China’s crude imports grew by 33.0% to 53.18 million tonnes of oil in June. This suggests the second month of record oil buying by the world’s biggest energy consumer. Earlier in the day, the dragon nation’s trade numbers strengthened calls that the world’s second-largest economy is gradually overcoming the coronavirus (COVID-19) led economic disruption.
Elsewhere, speculations surrounding the OPEC+ production cuts have been weighing the WTI off-late. While Saudi Arabia, Iran and Russia are favoring easing of the output cuts, most likely by two million barrels a day, others might not agree considering the latest price moves. The global oil producers will meet during this week and discuss the future of the widely-debated 9.7 million barrels a day of a production cut.
Other than the demand-supply matrix, the US dollar’s pullback and souring of the risk-tone sentiment also play their roles. The US dollar index (DXY) snaps two-day losing streak while taking rounds to 96.57 as we write. The greenback seems to have benefited from the recent risk aversion wave amid fears of escalating US-China tussle and the return of the lockdowns in major American states.
Moving on, American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly inventory data, prior +2 M, will offer oil-specific clues. Though, traders will not rule out seeking upbeat earnings reports from the US top-tier banks, together with the risk recovery, to pierce $40.00.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a downward sloping trend line from June 23, at $41.00 now, sellers can keep targeting an ascending trend line from June 25, currently around $39.10. Though, the oil benchmark’s further weakness will be challenged by a one-month-old support line near $39.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70%
|Today daily open
|39.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.66
|Daily SMA50
|35.56
|Daily SMA100
|32.65
|Daily SMA200
|44.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.87
|Previous Daily Low
|39.71
|Previous Weekly High
|41.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|38.73
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.