CNY: PBoC on hold as Yuan firms – BNY

BNY’s Head of Markets Macro Strategy Bob Savage notes that the People’s Bank of China kept its 1-year and 5-year LPR unchanged at 3% and 3.5%, balancing growth support and currency stability. Despite weak GDP and persistent deflationary pressures, authorities are focusing on services consumption. The offshore Yuan has strengthened this year, with officials tolerating gradual appreciation.

Stable rates with stronger Yuan

"Metals and China return: China has imposed new export curbs on dozens of Japanese companies as the nation returns from its week-long holidays."

"Copper jumped 2% and gold was down 1% as China returned to the markets after the Lunar New Year break."

"FX is serving as the key barometer, with CNY leading gains (up 0.35% on the day)."

"China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged as authorities navigate a balancing act between supporting a slowing economy and maintaining currency stability."

"Meanwhile, the offshore yuan has strengthened from around 6.974 to 6.889 per dollar this year, with officials signaling tolerance of gradual currency appreciation."

