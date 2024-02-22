WTI rallies, en route to $79.00 after EIA Crude Oil inventories slightly miss forecasts

- Crude Oil markets on the rebound on Thursday after supplies ease.
- Distillate inventories showed a surprise drop, fueling a bounce.
- Geopolitical tensions are mixed, with a possible Gaza ceasefire on the table.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil rallied on Thursday as energy markets find relief from Energy Information Administration (EIA) barrel counts came in just below forecasts, and eased back from a previous 12 million-plus barrel supply count.
EIA Distillate Inventories declined a little over 4 million barrels, sparking a relief rally in Crude Oil, and the EIA’s Crude Oil Inventories rose 3.514 million barrels for the week ended February 16 compared to the forecast 3.75 million barrels. The below-forecast barrel count sent prices higher as barrel traders shrug off the previous EIA barrel counts, as well as the American Petroleum Insititute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stocks count of 7.168 million released on Wednesday.
According to the EIA, overall US gasoline production averaged 9 million barrels per day over the week, down slightly from the previous week’s 9.2 million bpd.
Geopolitical tensions eased slightly early Thursday as there are signs that a hostage exchange and possible ceasefire negotiation is still on the table in the ongoing Gaza conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas. Tensions rose immediately after when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen declared that they will continue to target civilian vessels in the Red Sea, and intend to step up the rate of attacks.
Yemeni Houthis have declared that they expanded the scope of ships they plan to attack, and are now including American and UK-owned vessels that they find crossing the Suez Canal.
WTI technical outlook
US Crude Oil rallied over 2% bottom-to-top on Thursday, lifting from above the $77.00 handle to clear $78.00, and WTI is poised to reclaim $79.00. Thursday’s rally saw a clean bounce from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $77.35.
WTI has risen to its highest bids since late January, and US Crude Oil has closed higher or flat for all but two of the last fourteen consecutive trading days.
Thursday’s rise in barrel bids also sees WTI set for a bullish extension above the 200-day SMA near $77.60, and the nearest swing high sits at January’s late peak at $79.20.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|1.01
|Today daily open
|77.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.25
|Daily SMA50
|74.3
|Daily SMA100
|76.64
|Daily SMA200
|77.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.92
|Previous Daily Low
|76.26
|Previous Weekly High
|78.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aims higher amid upbeat mood, mixed US data
The Aussie Dollar registers minuscule gains against the US Dollar as Friday’s Asia session begins. The pair remains capped on the upside despite hitting a new month high at 0.6595, as a key technical resistance level that acted like a magnet drove the exchange rate toward the 0.6550s area.
EUR/USD now retargets the 1.0900 barrier
EUR/USD printed humble gains around the 1.0820 zone following an unsuccessful attempt to revisit or surpass the 1.0900 mark earlier in the session, always amidst further indecisive price action in the Greenback.
Gold slides on rising US yields as data portrays solid economy, delaying Fed rate cuts
Gold price prints modest losses on Thursday after economic data from the United States portrays the US economy as solid based on strong employment figures. The XAU/USD trades within the $2,020-$2,024 area, down by 0.06%.
Bitcoin price breakdown possible as European Central Bank says BTC fair value is still zero
Bitcoin price’s horizontal consolidation continues to extend, but the support level is wearing thin as the days go by. As the current state of uncertainty continues, it is imperative to remember that markets tend not to wait so long.
Big tech rises on a promising AI future
The S&P 500 surged to an all-time high on Thursday following Nvidia's much stronger-than-expected quarterly results, which buoyed the broader tech sector. Nvidia's stock soared more than 14.5% to reach an all-time high after the company reported a remarkable 265% year-over-year increase in total revenue.