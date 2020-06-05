WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

- WTI gains more than 5% on Friday as investors are pricing Saturday's OPEC+ meeting.
- Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the outcome will be "hopefully successful."
- Number of active oil rigs in the US fell to 206.
Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged to its highest level since early March at $39.54 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the WTI was up 5.4% on the day at $39.35.
Eyes on OPEC+ meeting
Earlier in the day, several news outlets reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on extending the current output cuts for at least one more month. Moreover, "the conditions right now warrant hopefully successful meetings," Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters on Friday.
Meanwhile, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed a surprising increase in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in May and eased worries over energy demand outlook.
The Unemployment Rate in the US fell to 13.3% from 14.7% and the NFP rose by 2.5 million to beat analysts' estimate for a decline of 8 million by a wide margin.
Finally, the Baker Hughes Energy Sevices' weekly report revealed that the number of active oil rigs in the US fell to a record low of 206 and helped the WTI preserve its gains.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.48
|Today Daily Change
|1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|5.22
|Today daily open
|37.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|32.16
|Daily SMA50
|26.79
|Daily SMA100
|36.5
|Daily SMA200
|46.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|37.79
|Previous Daily Low
|36.58
|Previous Weekly High
|35.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|31.33
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|38.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|39.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
