Canadian Dollar extends gains, Greenback falls on Greenland threats

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) caught a second straight leg higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as markets extend their USD-negative flows following renewed threats from US President Donald Trump to force a sale of Greenland to the US. The Trump administration is vowing to impose further tariffs on key European Union members by February 1 if the EU doesn’t cut Greenland off from the Kingdom of Denmark, prompting threats of targeted counter-tariffs from the EU.

A repeat of last April’s geopolitical haze at the hands of Trump’s confusing, whiplash international policy goals has sparked a matching tumble in market confidence. Investor sentiment has crumbled in the US market segment, driving the US Dollar and American equities lower, while Gold prices and Treasury yields have jumped higher.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar gains ground on Greenland fears

Despite it only being Tuesday, the US Dollar is on pace for its worst weekly performance since June of last year. Down 0.76% in just two days, Greenback weakness has bolstered the Canadian Dollar to its highest bids against the USD in nearly two weeks, setting the stage for a medium-term reversal in the USD/CAD chart.

Crude Oil prices remain subdued, limiting the Canadian Dollar’s bullish potential. However, following recent events in Venezuela, the potential for price shocks at the hands of continued Trump administration interference can’t be ruled out and could boost the Loonie even further.

Geopolitical headlines remain the key driver for CAD markets as trade war fears on multiple fronts, including between the US and Canada directly, continue to simmer.

Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data jumped on an annualized basis earlier this week, crimping expectations for near-term Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate cuts, further supporting the CAD.

Despite a broad-market shift away from the US Dollar on targeted single-market risk aversion, geopolitical dynamics could shift quickly if the Trump administration settles down, and could snap current momentum.

Canadian Dollar price forecast

The Canadian Dollar’s near-term bounce at the hands of a market-wide retreat from the US Dollar has punched a sharp rejection from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the USD/CAD chart. Price action is barreling toward a retest of the 1.3800 handle, and a steeply overbought Stochastic Oscillator on daily chandlesticks is teasing heightened potential for further room to run as long as current market positioning holds.

USD/CAD daily chart