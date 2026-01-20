TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitmine scoops additional ETH, receives approval to increase authorized shares

  • Bitmine acquired 35,628 ETH last week, boosting its stash to 4.2 million ETH.
  • The Nevada-based firm also staked 581,920 ETH during the period.
  • Shareholders approved all four of Bitmine's proposals, including its plan to increase authorized shares to 50 billion.
Bitmine scoops additional ETH, receives approval to increase authorized shares
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) increased its stash to 4.2 million ETH after acquiring 35,628 ETH last week. The firm's holdings represent 3.48% of the total ETH circulation, just 1.52% shy of its goal to acquire 5% of the supply.

During the period, the Nevada-based firm also staked an additional 581,920 ETH. It has now staked a total of 1.83 million ETH across three staking providers, a fraction of its 4.2 million ETH balance.

In a statement on Monday, Bitmine Chairman Thomas Lee noted that the ETH/BTC ratio has been rising since mid-October — although Binance data shows the ratio has been range-bound during that period — as investors recognize that Wall Street is leveraging Ethereum for tokenization and other digital finance use cases.

On Monday, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) shared a list of top financial institutions building on Ethereum, including BlackRock, JPMorgan, Robinhood and several others.

Bitmine also reported holdings of 193 Bitcoin (BTC), a $22 million stake in Eightco Holdings (ORBS) and total cash of $979 million.

Shareholders approve proposal to increase authorized shares

Meanwhile, the company revealed that all four of its proposals passed during its shareholders' vote last week. The company had sought to elect a board of directors, increase authorized shares from 500 million to 50 billion, launch an omnibus incentive plan, and activate a performance-based compensation plan for its Chairman, Thomas Lee.

"We view the fact that 81% of votes cast favored increasing authorized shares, Proposal 2, as a message from Bitmine stockholders that they understand our accretive ETH accumulation strategy," said Lee. "As we have stated multiple times, we have not, nor intend to, sell shares below mNAV."

Lee earlier stated that a failure to pass the proposal would have hampered Bitmine's ability to continue its steady accumulation of ETH.

Bitmine has also stretched its reach beyond the traditional crypto space. Last week, it invested $200 million into Beast Industries, betting on Jimmy Donaldson's, aka MrBeast, content reach among internet users across different generations.

"Because MrBeast and Beast Industries are privately held, investors may not be aware of the tremendous reach of MrBeast," noted Lee.

Bitmine shares have dropped 8% at the time of publication on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions weigh on the crypto market.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple holds support as traders remain cautious

Ripple (XRP) is navigating a critical juncture as price action stabilizes above $1.90 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token came under aggressive selling earlier this week as macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions escalated.

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin struggles below $90,000 amid easing risk appetite, increasing bearish pressure

Bitcoin price hovers around $89,000 on Wednesday, after falling 8.79% over the past 6 days. Risk appetite continues to fade amid turmoil in Japan’s bond market and renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and the EU.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stabilize despite weakening institutional, retail demand

Bitcoin holds below $90,000 on Wednesday, weighed down by weakening institutional and retail demand. Ethereum defends $2,900 support amid resumption of spot ETF withdrawals. XRP holds above $1.90 as US-listed spot ETFs record the second outflow since launch.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $95,500 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than so far 5% this week. The rising institutional and corporate demand supports the bullish price action in BTC.