WTI Price Analysis: WTI jumps to multi-month high amid USD weakness

- WTI rose above $83.00 to its highest point since mid-April, seeing more than 1.70% gains.
- The WTI barrel will set a sixth consecutive winning streak, and indicators flash overbought conditions.
- The USD weakened following NFPs figures revealing a deceleration of job creation in July.
At the end of the week, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel surged to a daily high above $83.00 for the first time since April. Expectations of Oil production cuts by the Saudis and the weakness of the US Dollar are the main responsible for the upwards trajectory of the black gold.
From the US side, mixed data has been released. On the one hand, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Nonfarm Payrolls, which saw the US economy adding 187,000 jobs in July, lower than the expected 200,000 but higher than the previous figure of 185,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate came in at 3.5%, lower than the consensus and last figure of 3.6%. On the other hand, the Average Hourly Earnings came in at 4.4% YoY, higher than the 4.2% expected.
As a reaction, the USD weakened due to dovish expectations on the Federal Reserve (Fed) following the deceleration of the pace of job creation, and investors seem to disregard the wage increase. It's worth noticing that higher rates tend to be negatively correlated with Oil prices, as a more aggressive monetary policy tends to cool down economies, so dovish bets on the Fed and a weaker USD favour the WTI’s prices.
As Jerome Powell highlighted that ongoing decisions depend on data, the focus now shifts to next week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the US from July, which is expected to have decelerated.
WTI Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a bullish outlook the WTI in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its midline in positive territory, with a positive slope, aligning with the positive signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), displaying green bars, and reinforcing the strong bullish sentiment. Moreover, the pair is comfortably above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), indicating that the bulls command the broader picture.
That being said, both the RSI and MACD are near overbought conditions, so a technical correction shouldn’t be ruled out in the following sessions.
Resistance levels: $84.00,$85.30,$86.00.
Support levels: $79.50, $79.00,$78.00 (20-day SMA).
WTI Daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|81.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.42
|Daily SMA50
|73.31
|Daily SMA100
|73.91
|Daily SMA200
|76.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.6
|Previous Daily Low
|78.49
|Previous Weekly High
|80.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.38
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1050, erasing weekly losses
EUR/USD rose further during the American session, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report came in below expectations and weighed on the Greenback. The pair reached a five-day high at 1.1042.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2800 as US Dollar remains under pressure
GBP/USD climbed toward 1.2800 on Friday supported by a weaker US Dollar across the board. The pair is still down for the week but it is off weekly lows. During the last two days it gained more than 150 pips.
Gold rebound above $1,940 as US yields retreat
Gold price climbed above $1,940 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily gains following the US July jobs report, which showed a less-than-expected 187,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls, and helped XAU/USD gains traction.
Bitcoin price holds above $29,000 after below-expectations US NFP data
An increase in selling pressure on the US Dollar could catalyze a rally in Bitcoin, pushing the asset past the psychological barrier at $30,000. The Greenback weakened after the US jobs report.
Nonfarm Payrolls Analysis: Weak job market? Wages advance, Fed hawks and US Dollar set to push back Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls failed to provide a straightforward narrative for investors, and not for the first time. The US Dollar is set to fight back after the initial blow.