WTI Price Analysis: Under pressure after hanging man candle

WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure.

The black gold risks falling to lows seen Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is trading 0.15% lower on the day at $40.90 per barrel.

The black gold created a classic long-tailed hanging man candle on Thursday.

The pattern indicates a sharp increase in the selling pressure – a sign of bears testing bulls' resolve – and is considered an early sign of impending price drop, especially when it appears following a notable price gain, which is the case here. WTI has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00

As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside. The immediate support is seen at $39.22 (Thursday's low).

Alternatively, a close above $41.72 (Sept. 18 high) would imply a bullish breakout and open the doors for a re-test of the August high of $43.78.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels