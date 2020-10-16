WTI Price Analysis: Under pressure after hanging man candle

- WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure.
- The black gold risks falling to lows seen Thursday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is trading 0.15% lower on the day at $40.90 per barrel.
The black gold created a classic long-tailed hanging man candle on Thursday.
The pattern indicates a sharp increase in the selling pressure – a sign of bears testing bulls' resolve – and is considered an early sign of impending price drop, especially when it appears following a notable price gain, which is the case here. WTI has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00
As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside. The immediate support is seen at $39.22 (Thursday's low).
Alternatively, a close above $41.72 (Sept. 18 high) would imply a bullish breakout and open the doors for a re-test of the August high of $43.78.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|41.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.06
|Daily SMA50
|40.82
|Daily SMA100
|40.25
|Daily SMA200
|38.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.56
|Previous Daily Low
|39.51
|Previous Weekly High
|41.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.13
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses below 0.7100 ahead of key US data
AUD/USD trades below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.7096 for the first time since May 18. A close below that SMA support would validate the bearish view put forward by the daily chart indicators. All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.00 as Trump, Biden answer questions
USD/JPY is trading in the red, heading towards 105.00. US President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate Joe Biden answer questions in the “town hall” style. Japan press earlier reported rejecting US proposals to raise bars for Chinese telecommunication companies.
Gold eases from $1,911/12 resistance confluence
Gold fades upside momentum while stepping back from the intraday high of $1,910.72. 200-bar EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of September’s downside limit immediate upside. Three-week-old support line restricts short-term declines below the $1,900 threshold.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: It's really an employment survey
American consumers are a long way from recovering their optimism of the beginning of the year and the lull of the last two months will continue until the election sorts out the economic policy for next year.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.