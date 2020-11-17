WTI Price Analysis: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting

- WTI looks north amid a likely descending triangle on hourly charts.
- Vaccine optimism eases economic growth and oil demand concerns.
- All eyes on OPEC+ meeting and API weekly US crude stocks data.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.
Further, the optimism over a quicker economic turnaround and in turn improved prospects for oil demand, flagged by the encouraging covid vaccine news, also continue to support the black gold.
From a short-term technical perspective, the price is consolidating after Monday’s rally, carving out a descending triangle formation on the hourly chart.
The pattern will get validated on an hourly closing above the falling trendline resistance, currently at $41.83.
Acceptance above the latter could call for a test of the previous day’s high at $42.34, with eyes on the $43 level.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is advancing further above the midline, allowing for additional upside.
On the flip side, a breach of the horizontal trendline support at $41.36 will invalidate the pattern, opening floors towards the upward-sloping 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $41.23.
WTI hourly chart
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|41.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.35
|Daily SMA50
|39.56
|Daily SMA100
|40.55
|Daily SMA200
|37.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.34
|Previous Daily Low
|40.36
|Previous Weekly High
|43.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.43
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.47
