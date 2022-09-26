- WTI remains pressured around the lowest level since January 2022, keeps Friday’s weakness.
- Six-week-old support line, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can test bears amid oversold RSI.
- Buyers need validation from falling wedge to retake control.
WTI takes offers to refresh the intraday low near $78.10 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold approaches the eight-month low marked on Friday.
However, the oversold RSI (14) and the lower line of a six-week-old falling wedge could challenge the bears at around $77.70.
Following that, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the black gold’s up-moves from late December 2021 to March 2022, around $76.60, will challenge the bears.
If at all the energy benchmark remains bearish past $76.60, the early December 2021 peak near $73.20 will be in focus.
Alternatively, recovery moves are likely elusive until the quote stays below the convergence of the 21-DMA and the stated wedge’s upper line, around $83.80.
Should the WTI crude oil buyers dominate past $83.80, the odds of witnessing the theoretical run-up towards the late August swing high around $97.30 can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, WTI bears appear tired but the downside room is limited, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.
WTI crude oil: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.22
|Today Daily Change
|-0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.24%
|Today daily open
|79.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.16
|Daily SMA50
|90.18
|Daily SMA100
|99.27
|Daily SMA200
|96.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.79
|Previous Daily Low
|78.01
|Previous Weekly High
|86.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.01
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
