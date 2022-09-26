WTI remains pressured around the lowest level since January 2022, keeps Friday’s weakness.

Six-week-old support line, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement can test bears amid oversold RSI.

Buyers need validation from falling wedge to retake control.

WTI takes offers to refresh the intraday low near $78.10 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold approaches the eight-month low marked on Friday.

However, the oversold RSI (14) and the lower line of a six-week-old falling wedge could challenge the bears at around $77.70.

Following that, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the black gold’s up-moves from late December 2021 to March 2022, around $76.60, will challenge the bears.

If at all the energy benchmark remains bearish past $76.60, the early December 2021 peak near $73.20 will be in focus.

Alternatively, recovery moves are likely elusive until the quote stays below the convergence of the 21-DMA and the stated wedge’s upper line, around $83.80.

Should the WTI crude oil buyers dominate past $83.80, the odds of witnessing the theoretical run-up towards the late August swing high around $97.30 can’t be ruled out.

To sum up, WTI bears appear tired but the downside room is limited, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.

WTI crude oil: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected