TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones Industrial Average retreats ahead of looming Fed rate decision

  • The Dow Jones shed around 260 points on Monday, falling away from 48,000.
  • Equities started the new trading week on an AI-driven high note before backsliding.
  • Investors are widely expecting another Fed interest rate cut, but rising Treasuries are pressing down on sentiment.
Dow Jones Industrial Average retreats ahead of looming Fed rate decision
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell back from the 48,000 handle on Monday as investor expectations for an upcoming interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) were overridden by a fresh upswing in 10-year Treasury yields.

Rising Treasury yields batter investor sentiment

Stocks slipped on Monday as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve’s December 10 meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to deliver a third straight interest rate cut. The S&P 500 (SP500) fell 0.5%, the Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, and the Dow lost 0.6%. Even with the strong expectations for another 25-basis-point cut, rising 10-year Treasury yields kept pressure on markets, reflecting investor uncertainty about inflation trends going into 2025. Futures markets now price in roughly a 90% chance of a rate cut, up sharply from a month ago.

Recent market gains, with multiple winning streaks across major indexes, suggest that investors have already “baked in” the likelihood of this cut. Analysts warn that if the Fed unexpectedly holds rates steady, stocks could fall quickly. Beyond the decision itself, attention is turning to what Fed Chair Jerome Powell will signal about the path ahead. With cooling labor data and Powell’s term running to 2026, analysts expect him to emphasize a cautious, data-dependent approach rather than offering clear clues about the pace of cuts next year.

AI tech rally continues to sputter along

Tech stocks were a bright spot in an otherwise muted session. Broadcom (AVGO) hit a record high on chip-development news with Microsoft (MSFT), while Confluent (CFLT) surged after IBM announced an $11 billion acquisition plan. Big movers elsewhere included Wave Life Sciences (WVE) and Structure Therapeutics (GPCR), both soaring on promising obesity-drug data, and Paramount Skydance (PSKY), which jumped amid a hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) also made headlines with a major leadership reshuffle as the company prepares for eventual post-Buffett transitions.

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims intraday gains, stays flat around 1.1630

EUR/USD trims intraday gains, stays flat around 1.1630

EUR/USD struggles to find direction and trades in a narrow channel on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of this week's critical Fed policy meeting, allowing the pair to stay in a consolidation phase following two consecutive weeks of bullish action. US Dollar gains ground as risk aversion kicks in. 

GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3300 as markets turn cautious

GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3300 as markets turn cautious

GBP/USD corrects lower toward 1.3300 on Monday after posting gains in the previous week. The markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of the highly-anticipated Fed meeting, making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum. 

Gold remains seases below $4,200 as markets gear up for Fed

Gold remains seases below $4,200 as markets gear up for Fed

Gold turned south after Wall Street's opening, trading south of $4,200. The US Dollar finds additional legs on a souring mood on Monday as market participants prepare for the upcoming Fed meeting, which will provide key insights into the short-term policy outlook.

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds.

The Silver disconnection is real

The Silver disconnection is real

Silver just hit a new all-time high. Neither did gold, nor mining stocks. They all reversed on an intraday basis, but silver’s move to new highs makes it still bullish overall, while the almost complete reversals in gold and miners make the latter technically bearish.

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers