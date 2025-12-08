Forex Today: US Dollar steady ahead of the Fed decision, US employment data

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, December 9:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) held its ground on Monday, trading above the 99.00 level during American hours as market participants await the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision and the release of a fresh Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.07% 0.09% 0.30% 0.16% 0.26% 0.01% 0.32% EUR -0.07% 0.02% 0.22% 0.10% 0.19% -0.06% 0.25% GBP -0.09% -0.02% 0.21% 0.07% 0.17% -0.07% 0.23% JPY -0.30% -0.22% -0.21% -0.14% -0.04% -0.27% 0.02% CAD -0.16% -0.10% -0.07% 0.14% 0.10% -0.16% 0.16% AUD -0.26% -0.19% -0.17% 0.04% -0.10% -0.25% 0.06% NZD -0.01% 0.06% 0.07% 0.27% 0.16% 0.25% 0.30% CHF -0.32% -0.25% -0.23% -0.02% -0.16% -0.06% -0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD lost further impetus, falling to a three-day low of 1.1616 and is currently trading near 1.1630 amid a persistent risk-off mood. The United States (US) Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps at this week's meeting.

GBP/USD came under pressure, breaking below 1.3320, as investors went liquid ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision.

USD/JPY is building a rally, surpassing the 155.80 price zone, with little movement ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday and the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's speech on Tuesday.

AUD/USD eased to the 0.6630 price region, after revisiting the multi-week high posted last Friday at 0.6649, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy announcement. The RBA is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 3.6%.

Gold is sitting within familiar levels at around $4,200 for the fourth consecutive day, maintaining a wait-and-see stance ahead of the Fed's monetary policy decision.

The US will also be releasing employment figures throughout the week. The ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings for September and October will be out on Tuesday.