WTI Price Analysis: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI seesaws near 15-week low flashed the previous day.
  • Oversold RSI could repeat patterns registered from early-January 2019.
  • $57.35/25 becomes the key resistance confluence.

WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October and is declining towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from December 2018 to April 2019.

Even so, overbought conditions of RSI can help repeat the bounces off $51.60 key Fibonacci level, if not then $50.00 could try disappointing the sellers.

In a case where the black gold continues to linger beneath $50.00, high marked on December 26, 2018, near $47.00 will be in the spotlight.

On the flip side, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $54.50 could please the short-term buyers during the pullback.

However, a confluence of 100 and 200-day SMA, as well as 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, will cap the rise around $57.25/35, if not then a fresh run-up towards $60.00 could be expected.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 52.88
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 52.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.95
Daily SMA50 58.88
Daily SMA100 57.32
Daily SMA200 57.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.21
Previous Daily Low 52.16
Previous Weekly High 59.65
Previous Weekly Low 53.86
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013

AUD/USD: Eyes 3-month lows as Australia's Business Confidence drops to lowest since mid-2013

AUD/USD looks set to print a 3.5-month low below 0.6750 with Australia's business confidence gauge hitting multi-year lows. The currency pair is currently trading at 0.6753, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6762 a few minutes before press time. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment

USD/JPY grinds near three-week low to sub-109.00 as coronavirus weigh on sentiment

USD/JPY drops to 108.90 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair tests the lowest since January 08 while also flashing losses for the eighth day in a row. 

USD/JPY News

Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province

Death toll from China's coronavirus jumps to 100 in Hubei province

Chinese officials said the virus isn’t yet under control despite aggressive steps to limit movement for millions of people who live in cities near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Read more

WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI: Oversold RSI can stop bears targeting 61.8% Fibonacci

WTI bears catch a breath as the quote flashes $53.00 during the initial trading session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped to the lowest since October.

Oil News

GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

GBP/USD: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures