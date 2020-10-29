WTI Price Analysis: Oil holds 200-day SMA, suffers biggest single-day drop since Sept.8

WTI holds the 200-day simple moving average support.

Indicators favor extension of Wednesday's 5.51% decline.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, is currently near $37.50, having avoided a bearish close below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) support on Wednesday.

However, the black gold ended the day with a 5.51% drop, the biggest single-day percentage loss since Sept. 8. The decline has strengthened the bearish view put forward by the 14-day relative strength index's ascending triangle breakdown confirmed last week.

Further, the MACD histogram is now charting deeper bars below the zero line, indicating a strengthening of the bearish momentum.

As such, a convincing break below the 200-day SMA at $37.30 looks likely. That would shift the focus to deeper support at $36.13 (Sept. 8 low).

On the higher side, a close above the psychological level of $40 is needed to weaken the bearish bias.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels