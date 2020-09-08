- WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months.
- The bearish momentum looks strong, as per technical studies.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a North American crude oil benchmark, fell to $38.55 on Tuesday – the lowest since July 10.
At the current price of $39, the black gold is down 10.4% from $43.57 – the high of the bearish inverted hammer candle created on July 31. That candlestick pattern had warned of an impending sell-off.
More importantly, the price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.
The 14-day RSI is signaling bearish conditions with a below-50 print, and the 5- and 10-day simple moving averages are trending south, indicating a bearish setup.
On the downside, key supports are seen at $38.54 (July 10 low) and $37.08 (June 25 low). Alternatively, resistances are located at $40 (psychological level) and $41.97 (10-day SMA). A close above the 10-day SMA is needed to invalidate the bearish bias
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|39.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.39
|Daily SMA50
|41.54
|Daily SMA100
|36.29
|Daily SMA200
|41.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.78
|Previous Daily Low
|38.8
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar recovers ground
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.