WTI Price Analysis: Oil hits 2.5-year high, weekly chart shows a bullish breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

WTI extends previous week's gain, clocks fresh 13-month high. 

Oil has violated a 2-1/2-year-long bearish trendline. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, rose to $57.50 on Monday – the highest level since January 2020. 

Prices jumped nearly 9% last week – the biggest single-week gain since October 2020 – confirming an upside break of the trendline falling from October 2018 and January 2020 highs. 

The breakout has exposed resistances at $60 (psychological level) and $65.65 (lower high created in January 2020). 

However, a pullback may be seen before a continued rally, as the daily and weekly chart Relative Strength Indices are hovering above 70.00, indicating overbought conditions. 

The ascending 10-day Simple Moving Average, currently at $54.64, is a key support to watch out for in the short-term. 

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.35
Today Daily Change 0.48
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 56.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.33
Daily SMA50 49.95
Daily SMA100 45.19
Daily SMA200 41.71
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.17
Previous Daily Low 56.21
Previous Weekly High 57.17
Previous Weekly Low 51.6
Previous Monthly High 53.94
Previous Monthly Low 47.26
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.57
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 55.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

