WTI Price Analysis: Looks south as technical setup turns in favor of bears

  • WTI wavers in a pennant on 4H, with risks tilting to the downside. 
  • US oil breaches 50-SMA on 4H, RSI turns bearish.
  • A close below $41 is critical for the sellers to extend control.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) has tumbled alongside stocks in the European session, as the appetite for the riskier assets is almost killed amid surging coronavirus cases globally, which once again puts the economic recovery at stake.

From a technical perspective, the four-chart shows that the odds have turned in favor of the bears, as the price slips towards the lower end of the two-week-old pennant formation.

On its southwards journey, the WTI has cut the 21-simple moving average (SMA) at 41.67 while challenging the 50-SMA support at 41.40, as of writing.

A sustained break below the latter could expose the rising trendline support at 40.97. The WTI needs to close the four-hour candle below that level to confirm a pennant breakdown.

The bearish breakdown will open floors towards the horizontal at 200-SMA support of $39.90.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south and has pierced the midline from above, currently at 47.81, allowing for more declines.

To the upside, 21-SMA will offer immediate resistance. Any follow-through buying interest could challenge the daily high of 42.10.

The next relevant cap awaits at 42.50, the psychological magnate.

WTI 4-hour chart

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 41.38
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 41.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.46
Daily SMA50 39.73
Daily SMA100 40.59
Daily SMA200 37.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.68
Previous Daily Low 41.32
Previous Weekly High 43.28
Previous Weekly Low 37.43
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

