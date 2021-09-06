WTI Price Analysis: Heavy around $68.50 as 50-SMA challenges short-term support break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI extends Friday’s pullback moves, refreshes intraday low.
  • Downside break of a two-week-old rising trend line, descending RSI favor sellers.
  • 100-SMA adds to the downside filters, bulls will wait for fresh monthly high.

WTI remains pressured around $68.50, down 0.60% intraday amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold justifies the recent downside break of a two-week-old rising support line, now resistance, amid descending RSI line.

Also favoring the WTI sellers could be the confirmation of double tops bearish formation, via a clear downside trading below the late August tops.

However, 50-SMA near $68.50 challenges the oil sellers targeting the monthly low around $67.00, also comprising 100-SMA.

In a case where WTI bears keep reins past $67.00, odds of witnessing $64.00, comprising August 19–20 levels, can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, corrective pullback needs to regain above the previous support line of $68.85, as well as cross August month’s high of $69.50, to restore short-term bullish bias.

Even so, the oil bulls remain skeptical unless witnessing a clear upside break of the monthly peak, also the double tops, around $70.40-45.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 68.58
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.57%
Today daily open 68.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 67.26
Daily SMA50 69.96
Daily SMA100 68.41
Daily SMA200 61.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.37
Previous Daily Low 68.97
Previous Weekly High 70.44
Previous Weekly Low 67.02
Previous Monthly High 73.54
Previous Monthly Low 61.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 68.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 67.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 69.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

