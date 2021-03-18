WTI Price Analysis: Hangs near weekly lows, just above $64.00 mark

- WTI witnessed some selling for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Descending channel formation supports prospects for further weakness.
- Mixed technical indicators warrant caution for aggressive bearish traders.
WTI crude oil edged lower for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday and was last seen hovering near the lower boundary of its weekly trading range, around the $64.00/barrel mark.
The commodity was weighed down by Wednesday's EIA report, which showed a build in US crude inventories for the fourth straight week. This comes on the back of worries about slowing fuel demand amid a spike in newly reported cases and the suspension of coronavirus vaccine rollouts in Europe.
Looking at the technical picture, oil prices have been trending lower along a downward sloping channel since the beginning of this week. Given the overnight rejection near the trend-channel hurdle, which coincides with 100-hour SMA, the near-term bias seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The bearish outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on hourly charts have been gained negative momentum. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding in the bullish territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Hence, any subsequent fall is more likely to find decent support near the $63.50-40 horizontal level. This also marks the lower boundary of the mentioned channel, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for additional weakness.
Oil prices might then turn vulnerable to break below the $63.00 level and extend the recent pullback from the $68.00 mark, or over one-year tops touched earlier this month. The next relevant bearish target is pegged near the $62.00 mark with some intermediate support around the $62.40 area.
On the upside, any meaningful positive move now seems to confront stiff resistance and seen as a selling opportunity near daily swing highs, around the $64.70 region. This should cap the upside near the trend-channel/100-hour SMA confluence hurdle, just ahead of the $65.00 psychological mark.
WTI 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|64.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|63.07
|Daily SMA50
|58.1
|Daily SMA100
|51.34
|Daily SMA200
|45.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.4
|Previous Daily Low
|63.64
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.
XAU/USD slides to $1735 area as US bond yields hit new cycle highs
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and failed ahead of the $1760 strong horizontal resistance. Elevated US bond yields prompted short-covering around the USD and exerted some pressure. A pullback in the equity markets helped limit any further losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.