WTI Price Analysis: Eases from six-week top above $72.00 but bulls stay hopeful

- WTI snaps four-day uptrend, steps back from the highest levels since early August.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of the key trend lines and 100-DMA favor buyers.
WTI consolidates weekly gains around multi-day high, 0.20% intraday near $72.20 during early Thursday. The oil benchmark jumped to the highest level since August 02 but failed to cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of May–July upside.
Even so, bullish MACD and the commodity’s ability to cross monthly resistance line, descending trend line from early July, also stay firmer beyond 100-DMA, keep WTI oil buyers hopeful.
During further pullback, an ascending resistance-turned-support line from August 12, near $71.15 offers immediate support ahead of the downward sloping trend line from July close to $69.20-15.
It’s worth noting that the $70.00 threshold and 100-DMA, around $69.00, add to the downside filters for the energy benchmark.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $72.85 will aim for July 30 top of $73.88 and the mid-July peak surrounding $75.00.
However, a sustained run-up beyond the $75.00 round figure won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly top marked in July around $76.40.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|72.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.17
|Daily SMA50
|69.32
|Daily SMA100
|68.99
|Daily SMA200
|62.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.88
|Previous Daily Low
|70.44
|Previous Weekly High
|69.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.41
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.8
