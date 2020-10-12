WTI Price Analysis: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI sees bearish reversal after double top formed on daily sticks.
  • Daily RSI points south while off the bearish region.
  • 100-DMA at 40.03 to challenge bears’ commitment.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

The US oil faced rejection around 41.70 on September 18 and October 9, carving out a double top pattern. On its way south, the WTI barrel breached the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at 40.88 and now looks to test the next critical support of the 100-DMA at 40.03.

Acceptance under the 100-DMA could call for a test of the upward-sloping 21-DMA at 39.83. The next downside target is aligned at 39.09, which is the 200-DMA support.

On the flip side, the bulls need to recapture the 50-DMA support-turned-resistance to challenge the horizontal trendline (orange) barrier at 41.70.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, still holds above the midline, suggesting that the bearish bias could be losing momentum in the near-term.  

WTI daily chart

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 40.25
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -1.30
Today daily open 40.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.81
Daily SMA50 40.9
Daily SMA100 39.97
Daily SMA200 39.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.68
Previous Daily Low 40.63
Previous Weekly High 41.68
Previous Weekly Low 37.13
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.03
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

