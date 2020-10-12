WTI Price Analysis: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support

WTI sees bearish reversal after double top formed on daily sticks.

Daily RSI points south while off the bearish region.

100-DMA at 40.03 to challenge bears’ commitment.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.

The US oil faced rejection around 41.70 on September 18 and October 9, carving out a double top pattern. On its way south, the WTI barrel breached the 50-daily moving average (DMA) at 40.88 and now looks to test the next critical support of the 100-DMA at 40.03.

Acceptance under the 100-DMA could call for a test of the upward-sloping 21-DMA at 39.83. The next downside target is aligned at 39.09, which is the 200-DMA support.

On the flip side, the bulls need to recapture the 50-DMA support-turned-resistance to challenge the horizontal trendline (orange) barrier at 41.70.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, still holds above the midline, suggesting that the bearish bias could be losing momentum in the near-term.

WTI daily chart

WTI additional levels