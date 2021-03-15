WTI Price Analysis: Battles immediate hurdle above $66 on upbeat China data

- WTI pierces one-week-old resistance line as China prints strong Retail Sales, Industrial Production for January.
- Strong RSI favors run-up to multi-month top marked last week, 100-HMA, fortnight-long support line test short-term sellers.
Following the recent uptick to poke immediate key resistance line on China’s upbeat data, WTI wavers around $66.30, up 1.0% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark justifies upbeat RSI conditions as well as the quote’s sustained trading above 100-HMA and an ascending support line from March 02.
Read: China’s Jan data dump: Retail Sales and Industrial Output beat estimates
However, a clear break above $66.35 will be necessary for oil bulls before eyeing the highest levels since late 2018 marked during the last week, around $67.85-90.
Also acting as an upside barrier is the October 29, 2018 peak surrounding $68.00.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye $65.50 but a confluence of 100-HMA and an ascending support line near $65.00 will be a tough nut to crack for the WTI sellers.
Should there be a clear downside below $65.00, $63.15 and the monthly low around $59.20-15 will gain the market’s attention.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02%
|Today daily open
|65.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.41
|Daily SMA50
|57.17
|Daily SMA100
|50.55
|Daily SMA200
|45.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.21
|Previous Daily Low
|65.4
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.92
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls
EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.
GBP/USD: Bulls keep reins above 200-HMA, immediate support line
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday’s recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Failing to hold above the 200 SMA may increase from selling orders.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.