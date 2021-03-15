WTI Price Analysis: Battles immediate hurdle above $66 on upbeat China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI pierces one-week-old resistance line as China prints strong Retail Sales, Industrial Production for January.
  • Strong RSI favors run-up to multi-month top marked last week, 100-HMA, fortnight-long support line test short-term sellers.

Following the recent uptick to poke immediate key resistance line on China’s upbeat data, WTI wavers around $66.30, up 1.0% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark justifies upbeat RSI conditions as well as the quote’s sustained trading above 100-HMA and an ascending support line from March 02.

Read: China’s Jan data dump: Retail Sales and Industrial Output beat estimates

However, a clear break above $66.35 will be necessary for oil bulls before eyeing the highest levels since late 2018 marked during the last week, around $67.85-90.

Also acting as an upside barrier is the October 29, 2018 peak surrounding $68.00.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may eye $65.50 but a confluence of 100-HMA and an ascending support line near $65.00 will be a tough nut to crack for the WTI sellers.

Should there be a clear downside below $65.00, $63.15 and the monthly low around $59.20-15 will gain the market’s attention.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 66.33
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 1.02%
Today daily open 65.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 62.41
Daily SMA50 57.17
Daily SMA100 50.55
Daily SMA200 45.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 66.21
Previous Daily Low 65.4
Previous Weekly High 67.87
Previous Weekly Low 63.11
Previous Monthly High 63.72
Previous Monthly Low 51.6
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 65.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 65.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 64.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 64.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 66.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 66.57
Daily Pivot Point R3 66.92

 

 

Latest Forex News

