China’s January-February Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at 33.8% vs. +32.0% exp and +4.6% last, with Industrial Production YoY at +35.1% and +30.0% exp and +7.3% last.
Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at 35.0% vs. +40.0% expected and +2.9% last.
Additional details
China Feb nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.5%.
China Jan nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.4%.
China Jan-Feb property investment +38.3% YoY.
China Jan-Feb new construction starts +64.3% YoY.
Impact on AUD/USD
The mixed Chinese macro numbers served, failed to impress the aussie dollar bulls. The AUD/USD pair trades flat around 0.7760 on the data release.
