China’s Jan-Feb data dump: Retail Sales and Industrial Output beat estimates

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

China’s January-February Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at 33.8% vs. +32.0% exp and +4.6% last, with Industrial Production YoY at +35.1% and +30.0% exp and +7.3% last. 

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at 35.0% vs. +40.0% expected and +2.9% last. 

Additional details

China Feb nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.5%.

China Jan nationwide survey-based jobless rate at 5.4%.

China Jan-Feb property investment +38.3% YoY.

China Jan-Feb new construction starts +64.3% YoY.

Impact on AUD/USD

The mixed Chinese macro numbers served, failed to impress the aussie dollar bulls. The AUD/USD pair trades flat around 0.7760 on the data release.

EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.

GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday's recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

GBP/USD wavers around intraday low while keeping late Friday's recovery from 1.3863. Upbeat RSI, sustained trading above 200-HMA, one-week-old rising trend line favor bulls. 50-HMA guards immediate upside ahead of short-term horizontal hurdle.

While extending recovery moves from $1,837, ETH/USD rises to $1,885 during early Monday's trading. The altcoin trades inside a two-week-old rising wedge bearish formation but recently trying to revisit the said bearish pattern's upper line.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

