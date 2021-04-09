WTI Price Analysis: 200-HMA remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls

- Sellers return after WTI run into strong offers just below the 200-HMA cap.
- RSI trades flat while above the bullish zone, keeping buyers hopeful.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has stalled its recovery rally below the 200-hourly moving average (HMA), now dropping further towards the $59.50 level.
The US oil drew support from the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman’s comments. The Minister expressed confidence that OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) made the right output decision.
At the time of writing, WTI drops to $59.65, looking to test the critical support at $59.60, which is the confluence of the upward-pointing 21-HMA and bearish 100-DMA at $59.60.
A break below the last could expose the 50-HMA at $59.50.
WTI one-hour chart
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south but holds above the central line, currently at 51.93.
Therefore, the upside bias still appears intact. The oil bulls need a sustained break above the horizontal 200-HMA at $60.10 to unleash additional upside.
The next relevant barrier is seen at the psychological $60.50 level.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|59.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.32
|Daily SMA50
|60.33
|Daily SMA100
|54.41
|Daily SMA200
|47.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.93
|Previous Daily Low
|58.85
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
