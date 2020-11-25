  • WTI prices rally 30% in November to reach levels past $46.
  • EIA has reported an unexpected decline in US oil stockpiles.

Front-month WTI futures have traded higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, popping up to levels above $46 for the first time since early March, before pulling back to $45.75 area

Oil appreciates after EIA’s report

The US Energy Information Administration reported that US oil stockpiles declined by 754,000 barrels, against market expectations of a 127,000 increase. This news has sent the price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel to $46.25 highs, levels not seen since the first wave of the pandemic gripped global economy in March

Beyond that, oil prices have rallied nearly 30% in November, boosted by a combination of factors. First of all, the progress of the diverse COVID-19 vaccines that have reported test results this month has boosted expectations of a coronavirus cure available in the next months, easing concerns about the weak outlook for oil demand.

In the US, the market is anticipating a fiscal stimulus package by Biden’s administration and further monetary easing action by the Federal Reserve in order to shore up the US economy.

Finally, hopes that the OPEC+ will finally sign a deal to extend output cuts beyond January 2021 in a key oil producers’ meeting due on November 30, is contributing to the oil rally.

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 45.56
Today Daily Change 0.67
Today Daily Change % 1.49
Today daily open 44.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.16
Daily SMA50 40.15
Daily SMA100 40.69
Daily SMA200 36.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.24
Previous Daily Low 42.86
Previous Weekly High 42.68
Previous Weekly Low 40.36
Previous Monthly High 41.93
Previous Monthly Low 35.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 41.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 41.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 48.19

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

