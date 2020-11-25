- WTI prices rally 30% in November to reach levels past $46.
- EIA has reported an unexpected decline in US oil stockpiles.
Front-month WTI futures have traded higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, popping up to levels above $46 for the first time since early March, before pulling back to $45.75 area
Oil appreciates after EIA’s report
The US Energy Information Administration reported that US oil stockpiles declined by 754,000 barrels, against market expectations of a 127,000 increase. This news has sent the price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel to $46.25 highs, levels not seen since the first wave of the pandemic gripped global economy in March
Beyond that, oil prices have rallied nearly 30% in November, boosted by a combination of factors. First of all, the progress of the diverse COVID-19 vaccines that have reported test results this month has boosted expectations of a coronavirus cure available in the next months, easing concerns about the weak outlook for oil demand.
In the US, the market is anticipating a fiscal stimulus package by Biden’s administration and further monetary easing action by the Federal Reserve in order to shore up the US economy.
Finally, hopes that the OPEC+ will finally sign a deal to extend output cuts beyond January 2021 in a key oil producers’ meeting due on November 30, is contributing to the oil rally.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|45.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|44.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.16
|Daily SMA50
|40.15
|Daily SMA100
|40.69
|Daily SMA200
|36.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|45.24
|Previous Daily Low
|42.86
|Previous Weekly High
|42.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.36
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|44.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|43.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|41.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|45.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|46.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|48.19
